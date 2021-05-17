Jackets Fall to No. 4 UCLA in NCAA Championships – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 11 Georgia Tech women’s tennis capped its season in the 2021 NCAA Championships round of 16 after falling to No. 4 UCLA, 4-0, Sunday afternoon at the USTA National Campus. The Yellow Jackets finished the season at 20-11 overall.

DOUBLES – UCLA took a 1-0 lead in the match with doubles victories on courts two and three. The Bruins grabbed the doubles advantage first on court two as Vivian Wolff and Annette Goulak topped Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen, 6-1. UCLA clinched the point from the three spot for the lead. On serve early in the match, Abi Altick and Elysia Bolton took a 4-3 lead against Monika Dedaj and Carol Lee and extended their lead to 5-3. The Bruins took the match, 6-3, and the doubles point.

SINGLES – Behind three straight-set singles wins, UCLA clinched its spot in the quarterfinals. Goulak put the Bruins up 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Mahak Jain on court six before Abbey Forbes defeated Kenya Jones at the top spot, 6-3, 6-1. Bolton clinched the match for UCLA on court three, defeating Cohen, 6-4, 6-4. Georgia Tech’s Lee led against Vanessa Ong on court five, 6-4, 4-3, before the match was suspended.

UP NEXT – The individual NCAA Championships run May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Georgia Tech will be represented by Victoria Flores, Cohen, Hrastar and Jones.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. Abbey Forbes/Jada Hart (UCLA) vs. No. 3 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) 5-3, DNF

2. Vivian Wolff/Annette Goulak (UCLA) def. No. 16 Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen (GT) 6-1

3. Abi Altick/Elysia Bolton (UCLA) def. Monika Dedaj/Carol Lee (GT) 6-3

Order of finish: 2,3

SINGLES

1. No. 7 Abbey Forbes (UCLA) def. No. 5 Kenya Jones (GT) 6-3, 6-1

2. No. 13 Victoria Flores (GT) vs. No. 50 Jada Hart (UCLA) 6-3, 2-6, 1-2, DNF

3. Elysia Bolton (UCLA) def. Gia Cohen (GT) 6-4, 6-4

4. Vivian Wolff (UCLA) vs. No. 100 Ava Hrastar (GT) 7-6 (6), 3-2, DNF

5. Carol Lee (GT) vs. Vanessa Ong (UCLA) 6-2, 4-3, DNF

6. Annette Goulak (UCLA) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-0, 6-1

Order of finish: 6,1,3

