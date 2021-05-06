Jackets Ready for Home Series vs. Clemson – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech looks to finish the season strong as it begins the final stretch of ACC action, beginning with Clemson at home on May 7-9.

• Georgia Tech (15-12) currently sits second in the Coastal Division behind Pitt (14-10), who has played a series less than the Jackets.

• The Yellow Jackets remaining opponents are all Coastal teams (Clemson, Miami, North Carolina), with two of three at home.

• Tech ranks third in the ACC in hitting (.283), first in doubles (89) and second in walks (185) to be third in on-base percentage as well (.460).

• Kevin Parada ranks fourth nationally with 17 doubles on the year, while Justyn-Henry Malloy (36) and Tres Gonzalez (33) rank second and fourth in the ACC in walks.

• Six Yellow Jackets are hitting above .280 – Parada (.335), Gonzalez (.311), Malloy (.302), Luke Waddell (.301), Drew Compton (.283) and Austin Wilhite (.391).

• Gonzalez is also fourth in the league in on-base percentage (.460).

• Waddell remains the toughest to strikeout in the ACC and the eighth-toughest nationally, averaging 14.2 at-bats per strikeout this season.

• Tech will look for its stalwart starters LHP Brant Hurter (4.02 ERA) and Andy Archer (4.06 ERA) to be sharp down the stretch.

• RHP Zach Maxwell has proved to be the stopper Georgia Tech needs out of the bullpen, leading the team with a 2.82 ERA, three saves and 43 strikeouts in 22.1 innings of work.