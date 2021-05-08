Jackets Roll Past North Florida, 4-0 – Women’s Tennis — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will make its 11th appearance in the NCAA Championships round of 16 after rolling past North Florida, 4-0, in second round action on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Yellow Jackets took the doubles point and three straight-set singles victories to move to 20-10 overall this season.

DOUBLES – Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen clinched the doubles point and early lead for the Yellow Jackets on court two after Tech’s No. 3 duo of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores handed Tech the early advantage in doubles, finishing first on court one. Flores and Jones cruised out to a 5-0 lead over Lucia Montano and Constanza Gorches and pocketed the decision, 6-1. The doubles point was decided moments later on court two by Hrastar and Cohen who broke a 3-all standstill against Catherine Gulihur and Valentina Mariotto, claiming the next two games to take a 5-3 lead. The Osprey held serve to setup a 5-4 tally, but Hrastar served out the match, 6-4, to hand Tech a 1-0 match lead.

SINGLES – Mahak Jain extended Tech’s lead quickly grabbing a victory on court six over Mariotto. On serve at 2-all in the first set, Jain rattled off the next four games to take the opener and won the second set, 6-1, to put the Jackets up, 2-0.

Tech’s two seniors solidified the match from the top two spots. Jones collected a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Montano from the No. 1 position to put the Jackets up, 3-0. After taking the first set 6-3, Jones and Montano were on serve at 4-all in the second set before the Jacket claimed the next two games to secure the match.

Flores clinched Tech’s trip to the round of 16, defeating Gulihur at No. 2, 6-3, 6-2. Flores opened the first set with a 3-1 edge and gained a set lead over Gulihur with a 6-3 opener. The Jacket gained a 3-2 advantage to open the second set and never looked back, defeating Gulihur, 6-2, to clinch the match for the Jackets, 4-0.

UP NEXT – The 2021 NCAA Tennis Championships moves to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., for the duration of the tournament. The women’s round of 16 will take place on Sunday, May 16 with Georgia Tech facing either No. 4 UCLA or No. 30 Texas Tech.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 3 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Lucia Montano/Constanza Gorches (UNF) 6-1

2. No. 16 Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Catherine Gulihur/Valentina Mariotta (UNF) 6-4

3. Summer Yardley/Annabelle Davis (UNF) vs. Monika Dedaj/Carol Lee (GT) 5-1, DNF

Order of finish: 1,2

SINGLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones (GT) def. Lucia Montano (UNF) 6-3, 6-4

2. No. 13 Victoria Flores (GT) def. Catherine Gulihur (UNF) 6-3, 6-2

3. Gia Cohen (GT) vs. Constanza Gorches (UNF) 4-6, 5-2, DNF

4. No. 100 Ava Hrastar (GT) vs. Summer Yardley (UNF) 6-1, 3-6, DNF

5. Carol Lee (GT) vs. Annabelle Davis (UNF) 6-1, 5-2, DNF

6. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Valentina Mariotto (UNF) 6-2, 6-1

Order of finish: 6,1,2

