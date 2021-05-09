Jackets Sweep Tigers in Wild Sunday Finale – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

LATEST

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball completed the comeback, storming back from a 6-0 deficit to win 9-8 and sweep Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

After a slow start offensively, the Yellow Jackets (24-18, 18-12 ACC) came alive in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs on six-straight hits in the inning with RBI from Andrew Jenkins, Stephen Reid and Luke Waddell. John Anderson hit a two-run bomb to left field to make it 7-6. In the seventh, Jenkins’ go-ahead home run scored two to help solidify the win. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cameron Turley also contributed doubles in the effort.

LHP Dalton Smith and LHP Joseph Mannelly settled the game by pitching a combined 4.1 innings with just two runs surrendered on two hits. LHP Sam Crawford (3-4) then pitched two innings to get the win, only allowing one run on four hits to score.

RHP Chance Huff then made his second appearance in as many days to slam the door shut for a three-out save – his second of the season.

The Tigers (22-21, 15-15 ACC) were led by a 2-for-5 day from Kier Meredith who also had three RBI. RHP Nick Clayton (6-2) received the loss, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings.

Georgia Tech now prepares for a brief road trip at Miami (Fla.) on May 14-16 before returning home to finish the regular season. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

  • The series sweep is Georgia Tech’s second this season (NC State);
  • The seven-run fourth inning is the most runs in an inning for Tech since March 3, 2020 vs. Tennessee Tech (9);
  • The seven runs were the most runs in an inning for Tech in an ACC game since April 27 vs. Clemson (7);

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference – Coach Hall, Chance Huff, Cameron Turley

