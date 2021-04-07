Jackie Chan was estimated to have so much property in 2015

Who does not know the famous Hollywood actor Jackie Chan in today’s time, he always remains in the discussions for some reason, not only that, he is always doing something to win the hearts of his fans with his films and acting. Huh. Do not leave any gaps. He is also celebrating his 67th birthday today. Jackie Chan was born on 7 April 1954.

Professionally known as Jackie Chan, is a Hong Kong martial artist, actor, stuntman, filmmaker, action choreographer and singer. He is known in the cinematic world for his slapping acrobatics, comic timing, use of improvised weapons, and innovative stunts that he usually performs himself. He has trained in Wushu Ya Kung Fu and Hapkido, acting since the 1960s, acting in more than 150 films. He is one of the most popular action film stars of all time.

Jackie Chan is one of the most recognized and influential cinematic personalities in the world, gaining a wide following in both the Eastern and Western Hemispheres, and has garnered stars on the Hong Kong Avenue of Stars and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has been referenced in various pop songs, cartoons and video games. He is an operatively trained singer and is also a cantopop and mandopop star, has released several albums and sung theme songs from several films in which he has acted. She is a globally renowned philanthropist and has been named as one of the top 10 most charitable celebrities by Forbes magazine. In 2004, film scholar Andrew Willis stated that Chan was “probably” the world’s most recognized star. “In 2015, Forbes estimated Jackie’s total assets at $ 350 million.