Jackie Hurley reveals she nearly dropped out of RTE after missing out on Sunday Game host role as she says it ‘broke my heart’

Jackie Hurley says he almost left RTE after missing out on Sunday Game host gig.

Hurley was in the frame to replace Michael Lister in 2018 after the veteran host of RT’s GAA coverage left.

1 Jackie Hurley says he left RTE

But the presenter role went to Joan Cantwell with Hurley admitting that she was heartbroken to remember him.

And the broadcaster says she was very close to leaving RTE after ‘effectively accepting’ another job offer.

She told Doireann Garrihy’s Your Life’s Laughter Podcast:””In my career, there are a lot of ups and downs, and a lot of jobs that you don’t get.

“Like for me, when I was a kid, I really wanted The Sunday Game. Maybe that’s what I was dreaming of, and then when it came, I didn’t get it. It really broke my heart.. .