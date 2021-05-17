Jackie Shroff is crazy about Madhuri Dixit, said this in praise of the actress

Famous Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and actress Madhuri Dixit have done a great job in the industry together. He has done films like ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Lajja’, ‘Total Dhamaal’ and ‘Devdas’. Because of this both are quite frozen. Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her birthday today. Jackie Shroff remembers his old days with Madhuri on this occasion. In an interview, he shared his experience of working with Madhuri.

While sharing his experience of working with Madhuri, Jackie Shroff said that ‘where the day of working with Madhuri went is not known. Even today, whenever I meet Madhuri, we meet with the same poise as when we met for the first time ‘. Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit have worked together in many films but the actor has shared an anecdote of the film ‘Devdas’. Jackie said that when we were shooting for the song ‘Kahe Tha Mohe’, she had to travel many times in a row. He did this act together which one can only do through practice and discipline. Madhuri’s skirt was very heavy because of her, she could move with her weight, but it did not happen.

Jackie Shroff praised the actress and said that one thing in Madhuri is her simplicity. She is quite normal on the set. From the producer to the spot boys, she talks very decently. Everybody likes it And when it comes to her onscreen performance, she is seen stunning in it.