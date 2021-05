Talking further about their equation, Jackie revealed, “This is how our friendship started. Well, our friendship is not such that) we are very close, but he keeps coming up with films, aur jab bhi kuch bada aata hai toh (and whenever anything big comes up) he thinks of me first.”The two have also worked in movies like Bharat, Bandhan, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye and Veer.