Jackson State Tigers vs. Grabbing State Tigers Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Jackson State vs Gambling State Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Eddie Robinson Stadium, Gambling, LA

Network: ESPN3

Of all CFN berserk predictions

Jackson State (1-0) vs. Gambling State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Jackson will win the state

Jalaun Jones and the passing game were superb for kicking things off in a 53–0 stormy win over Edward Waters.

Jones gave 19 of 17 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, he was able to spread the ball around well, and overall, he and the offense had a chance to speed things up without the entire pressure.

Head coach Dayan Sanders still needs little to do all the parts work, but with the transfers he was able to get down and place in pieces, he has got the talent to roll through most of the SWAC.

If the O fielding game is not improved by the 2019 version, then get the O, and the gambling state should struggle a bit.

Why gambling will win the state

If there is anything Even a little giddy about Jackson State’s win over Edward Waters was a moving game that averaged just 4.4 yards per carry.

Jeremy Hickenbottom, a Grabbing State version of the Tigers, has a playmaking quarterback who was a decent passer a few years ago but was brilliant on the move, coming in with a team-leading 668 yards and six scores.

It may not have been the high-end star talent that Prime was able to bring, but these Tigers have good experience and enough playmakers – WR Lyndon Rash is going to be an issue – to make it a fight.

What is going to happen

Welcome to the Gambling State Defense.

It may miss the top players from the 2019 edition, but it’s still a nasty bunch that is going to be solid against the run and come away with a decent day out of the secondary.

Jackson State has a game and prepared for Mississippi Valley State last week before pulling the plug. The players have the experience and the right mix to win it, but Grabbing will work its way to a strong win.

Jackson State vs. Gambling State Prediction, Line

Gambling State 31, Jackson State 27

Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

