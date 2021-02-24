Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Jackson State Tigers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, MS

Network: ESPN3

Jackson State (1-0) vs. Mississippi Valley State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Mississippi Valley State Will Win

If there is anything Even a little giddy about Jackson State’s 53–0 win over Edward Waters was a running game that averaged just 4.4 yards per carry.

It is getting very, very nippy, but considering Mississippi Valley State to be the center of their defense around one of the best defensive players in the Swack – senior Jerry Garner LB / Day Jerry Garner – all around a group that Not going to be terrible against is the pressure needed to score runs so the Tigers warm up from the start with the passing game. but …

Why would Jackson win the state

Jalaun Jones and the passing game were awesome.

Jones gave 19 of 17 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, he was able to spread the ball around well, and overall, he and the offense had a chance to speed things up completely without pressure .

Head coach Dayan Sanders still needs a little bit to get all the parts to work, but with the transfers he was able to get off and place in pieces, he has got the talent to roll through most of the SWAC – especially this one The Delta Devil team is still improving.

What is going to happen

This is not going to be the lighthearted investigation of the Edward Waters game, but Jackson State has no balanced offense, including getting up early and protecting the Delta Devils team, which struggled to deepen big plays is.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Prediction, Line

Jackson State 34, Mississippi Valley State 20

Row: Jackson State-11, RPM: 50.5

