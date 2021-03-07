Jacksonville State vs. Tennessee State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Tennessee State Tigers Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Loading...

Jacksonville State vs. Tennessee State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Hale Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPN +

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Jacksonville State (1-0) vs. Tennessee State (0-1) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on FCS, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

The Gamecocks have the talent to hit the ground.

Loading...

This is an experienced bunch with star power and running games that go on to a great run. It all started with a 27–10 win thanks to Tennessee Tech for 274 yards on the ground and a D held in the second half.

Loading...

Tennessee State’s defensive front suffered a 27–20 loss to Austin Pei, who gave up long after long pass to Brian Snead, who flew the 227 yard sand for three points. Jacksonville State has a ground game to push. However…

Loading...

Why would tennessee state win

As bad as Tennessee State’s defense was, the team remained in the game even after a good late run. The Titans went down 20–0, but former Marshall QB Isaiah Green was solid, the D tightened up, and the team came back into it.

Loading...

Jacksonville State was assisted by five takeaways in the Tennessee Tech victory, but it tripled it. Until Tennessee State starts making a chunk of mistakes, the passing game should be good enough to stay in this.

Loading...

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

Loading...

What is going to happen

Neither team was particularly sharp in the respective openers, but Jacksonville State has far better talent and skill levels.

Loading...

Tennessee State’s defensive front still has to prove that it can stop a running game.

Loading...

Jacksonville State vs. Tennessee State Prediction, Line

Jacksonville State 34, Tennessee State 17

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Row: Jacksonville -19.5, O / U: 56.5

Loading...

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film

1: Tom and Jerry