Jacob deGrom injury: diagnosis of the stress response in the scapula to MetS ace; critical time is expected to be missed

According to the club, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom would not start his inaugural day after an MRI showed a stress reaction in his right scapula. Although there is no timetable for DeGrome’s return, he is expected to be barred from throwing for four weeks before re-evaluation. Considering that he will need time to get back out, an optimistic estimate is likely that he will return sometime around the beginning of June.

DeGrom last pitched on March 27, when he scored five runs and cruised through three innings, very much like himself. He reported a tightness in the back of his shoulder on Thursday afternoon after a long toss. It is not unusual for a pitcher to come down with a “dead…”.