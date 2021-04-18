Jacob Malkoun easily outwrestles Abdul Bazak Alhassan for UD victory

Jacob Malkoun will get takedown after takedown on solution to a straightforward unanimous choice victory over Abdul Bazak Alhassan.

UFC Vegas 24 goes down tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The primary occasion will function a key battle within the middleweight division as former champion Robert Whittaker lastly fights Kelvin Gastelum. The 2 had been first booked again in February of 2019 at UFC 234, bu Whittaker was compelled to withdraw from after having emergency surgical procedure only a few hours earlier than the battle.

Previous to the primary occasion, one other middleweight battle takes place as Abdul Razak Alhassan and Jacob Malkoun will sq. off.

Alhassan (10-3) returned to the octagon final 12 months after lacking all of 2019. His return was tough one as he misplaced back-to-back fights in opposition to Mounir Lazzez and Khaos Williams, who knocked out Alhassan in 30 seconds. Previous to the 2 losses, Alhassan was on a three-fight successful streak.

Malkoun (4-1) made his UFC debut in October and suffered his first skilled defeat to Phil Hawes. Previous to the loss, Malkoun was undefeated with a 4-0 document.

Right here’s how the Alhassan and Malkoun battle went down with a round-by-round breakdown and scoring. For a full listing of UFC Vegas 24 outcomes, click on right here.

Spherical 1

Malkoun photographs proper in for a single leg takedown and he will get it. Proper from the beginning this battle is on the canvas.

Alhassan throws some massive elbows that assist him break away and the 2 return to the toes.

Malkoun is making an attempt for a takedown once more and ultimately he will get one. Alhassan will get to the toes solely to have Malkoun take him proper again down and is down making an attempt to take Alhassan’s again.

Alhassan works his solution to the toes once more, however but once more as quickly as he will get up, Malkoun takes the battle proper again to the bottom.

The 2 get again standing and Alhassan throws some kicks to the physique because the horn sounds. Simple spherical for Malkoun, who secured 4 takedowns within the spherical.

MyMMANews scores it 10-9 Malkoun

Spherical 2

Malkoun will get takedown quantity 5 inside the first 30 seconds of the spherical. Alhassan is making an attempt for a guillotine, however he doesn’t get it.

Malkoun is doing work on the bottom. He’s coming near locking in a choke. He’s actually throughout Alhassan proper now and the spherical is barely midway over.

This spherical is all Malkoun. He almost acquired an anaconda choke. Alhassan is beginning to breath heavy.

Alhassan escpaes from his again and is again on his toes with one minute left within the spherical.

Malkoun lands a pleasant strike and goes to the clinch to shut out the spherical.

Undecided if the judges go 10-8 right here. Whereas Malkoun smothered Alhassan for the 5 minutes, he wasn’t overwhelming him.

MyMMANews scores it 10-9 Malkoun

Spherical 3

Malkoun comes out blitzing and throwing some heavy good photographs that land and Alhassan backs into the fence.

A couple of seconds later, Alhassan as soon as once more on his again as Malkoun will get one other takedown inside the first 45 seconds of the spherical.

Alhassan works again to the toes and begins swinging. Malkoun will get underneath the photographs and goes to the clinch. Alhassan breaks it, however Malkoun goes proper again to the clinch and pushes Alhassan again into the fence.

Malkoun continues to be making an attempt for a takedown and with just below 90 seconds left within the spherical, he will get it.

One minute left within the battle and the official UFC stats now listing Malkoun with eight takedown within the battle.

Alhassan breaks free with seven seconds left within the spherical, however it doesn’t matter. This battle was all Malkoun.

MyMMANews scores it 10-9 Malkoun

MyMMANews scorecard: 30-27 Malkoun

Official End result: Jacob Malkoun defeats Abdul Bazak Alhassan by unanimous choice (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)