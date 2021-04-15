ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandes showed off the special mark by removing the top, people said – Salman Bhai’s heart

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes stays very energetic on social media. She retains posting attention-grabbing days to remain related together with her followers. On the identical time, Jacqueline has are available in great headlines just lately attributable to one in all her posts. On this put up, Jacqueline shared a daring image exhibiting her particular scars followers. Jacqueline’s followers are stunned to see these scars and are seen making numerous feedback.

What is that this signal?
Truly, Jacqueline Fernandes shared an image of her Instagram account. During which she is seen solely in her cloakette sporting a white bralette and taking a mirror selfie. On this photograph, a heart-shaped purple mark is seen on Jacqueline’s shoulder. In case you too are stunned by this mark, then inform that it isn’t a tattoo however a mark of cupping remedy, this remedy is taken to make the pores and skin glowing. See this photograph shared by Jacqueline right here

‘Salman Bhai’s coronary heart’
Jacqueline is getting rave reactions from followers on this photograph. Any person has requested if this mark is in any case, has anybody even stated that ‘that is Salman Bhai’s coronary heart’ …. Because of the curiosity of followers, this photograph of Jacqueline seems to be very viral on the web. Has been

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top