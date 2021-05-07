Jacqueline Fernandez came forward to help poor people, sharing food on the streets of Mumbai

Mumbai. Friends, let me tell you that Corona has been wreaked havoc in the country. Due to which the economic situation has been severely affected. People are coming forward to help poor people in this bad time. Due to this epidemic, no food could remain. At this time, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez went to a Mumbai NGO on Thursday to provide food to the needy. There the actress herself distributed food to the needy with her own hands. Jacqueline recently launched her You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, which is associated with many NGOs. Jacqueline is helping people in every possible way during this pandemic. Which you can see in these pictures.

Friends, Jacqueline shared a few pictures captioned the post, “Mother Teresa once said, ‘Peace is triggered when the hungry are fed.” It is a matter of pride to be associated with the Roti Bank Foundation run by Mr. D. Sivanandan, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai. The Roti Bank has so far prepared and distributed food to millions of hungry people during the epidemic. Jacqueline continued, “We only live once! Let us make this life worth it by helping to fulfill the need of others.

Friends, for your information let us know that recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 Oxygen Concentrators in the fight against COVID-19. Joined the initiative.