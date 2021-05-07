ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez came forward to help poor people, sharing food on the streets of Mumbai

Avatar

Mumbai. Friends, let me tell you that Corona has been wreaked havoc in the country. Due to which the economic situation has been severely affected. People are coming forward to help poor people in this bad time. Due to this epidemic, no food could remain. At this time, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez went to a Mumbai NGO on Thursday to provide food to the needy. There the actress herself distributed food to the needy with her own hands. Jacqueline recently launched her You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, which is associated with many NGOs. Jacqueline is helping people in every possible way during this pandemic. Which you can see in these pictures.

Friends, Jacqueline shared a few pictures captioned the post, “Mother Teresa once said, ‘Peace is triggered when the hungry are fed.” It is a matter of pride to be associated with the Roti Bank Foundation run by Mr. D. Sivanandan, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai. The Roti Bank has so far prepared and distributed food to millions of hungry people during the epidemic. Jacqueline continued, “We only live once! Let us make this life worth it by helping to fulfill the need of others.

Friends, for your information let us know that recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 Oxygen Concentrators in the fight against COVID-19. Joined the initiative.

Related Items:

Most Popular

56
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top