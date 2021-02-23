Jacqueline Fernandez’s role in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey

Bollywood’s most promising hero Akshay Kumar is currently playing the lead role in the film Bachchan Pandey. The film is currently shooting at a very fast pace.

Akshay Kumar Will appear in the role of a dreaded gangster who aspires to become an actor. Kriti Sanon is the lead lady of the film and the actress is playing the role of a filmmaker in the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez An important character is also playing in the film. The team has revealed that the actress’ role in the film. According to him, Jacqueline will appear in flashback parts. Akshay Kumar will be seen in the flashback parts Clean Shave Look and Jacqueline will be his romantic interest.

Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samaji. The entire shoot of this film will be wrapped up by the end of the month.