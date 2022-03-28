Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes her hair to fall out

Health – Chris Rock’s joke gone wrong, to say the least. During the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 27, the comedian made fun of the hair loss of Jada Pinkett Smith, actress and wife of alopecia-prone Will Smith.

If we set aside Will Smith’s reaction to what went on stage to slap Chris Rock, this episode underscores just how little this autoimmune disease is known, especially when it concerns women. It attacks the hair follicles and causes more or less significant hair loss, which can be temporary or permanent.