Jada Pinkett Smith’s illness and the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscars: What is alopecia?

“Alopecia areata is a complex genetic disease,” says Blaumeiser. “Many genes related to defense and immune response are at the base. In addition, environmental factors may also trigger alopecia areata, although they are not sufficiently defined. This may be related to stress, but infection or diet may also be a factor. Could be a factor. Patients often indicate that they are or have been under a lot of pressure, they just got a new job or they have to pass a tough test. Genetic predisposition is always involved, but usually you don’t know that Why or why do you get alopecia areata now.”