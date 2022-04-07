Jade Goody’s son says he ‘doesn’t remember her’ in heartbreaking admission

Jay Ed Goody’s son Bobby Brazier has revealed that he doesn’t necessarily remember his late mother because he “wasn’t with her long”.

The 18-year-old model, who is the eldest child of Goody and Jeff Brazier, discussed her feelings about the impact of growing up without her mother in a recent interview.

Brazier was only five years old when his mother died at the age of 27 after a battle with cervical cancer.

Although Brazier and his younger brother Freddie Brazier were raised by their father, the boys were often told about their mother’s life and her legacy.

talking to FaceBrazier explained that he was so used to not being around his mother that it seemed normal.

Jade Goody as pictured with her two sons Bobby and Freddie

“I don’t feel like I’ve missed a mom. It’s normal…