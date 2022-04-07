Jade Thirlwall is ‘dropping his surname’ in dramatic solo career launch

And her solo music may be coming sooner than we think (Picture: Getty)

Jade Thirlwall is reportedly set to follow in the illustrious footsteps of Cher, Madonna, and other greats when she begins her solo career.

The Little Mix star is said to be just going to Jade to get tips from Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

Her rebrand comes as the girl group prepares to embark on their final tour in the UK before starting their break.

This will be their first tour as a trio since the departure of bandmate Jesy Nelson, and the all-girls solo career is said to be ready.

An insider reportedly said that Jade is “going all out to make sure her solo career moves forward.”

talking to Sun In the newspaper’s bizarre column, he said: ‘After talks with the owners,…