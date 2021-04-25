Jadeja hit five sixes in an over against Bengaluru – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Cricket’s most formidable league, the IPL, has all the time been very troublesome for the bowlers. Within the 20-over inning, batsmen from everywhere in the world put of their full power to attain runs. Such a fast batting additionally spoils the economic system of a reasonably good bowler. Pals, the nineteenth match of the 14th season of IPL is being performed between Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, profitable the toss and batting first, Chennai scored 191 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Jadeja performed an explosive innings.

Harshal Patel took 2 wickets for two consecutive balls within the 14th over. He received Suresh Raina caught by Devdutt Padikkal on the fourth ball of the over. He scored 24 runs off 18 balls. After this, on the very subsequent ball, Harshal received Faf Duplessis caught by Daniel Christian. Ambati Rayudu was out for 14 runs off 7 balls. He was caught by Harshal Patel within the fingers of Kyle Jameson. However within the twentieth over of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja has unseated Harshal Patel.

Jadeja was 62 not out off 28 balls. He accomplished fifty on 25 balls. That is Jadeja’s second fifty within the league. On the similar time, Faf Duplessis positioned the 18th Fifty within the league. That is his second consecutive fifty. Within the final match in opposition to KKR, he had scored an innings of 95 runs. Harshal took the utmost 3 wickets for Bengaluru. He dismissed Duplessis and Suresh Raina in the identical over. Pals, within the final over, Jadeja equaled the costliest over in IPL historical past. Jadeja hit 37 runs on this over of Harshal Patel, together with 5 sixes and a 4. Chennai Tremendous Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has performed a fast knock in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who went out of the bottom for this over.