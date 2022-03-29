Jaden Smith appears to support dad Will Smith after Chris Rock slap – Billboard

After Will Smith jumped in to defend his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s honor by hitting Chris Rock in the face on live TV during the 2022 Academy Awards Sunday (March 27), the couple’s 23-year-old son Jaden tweeted what appeared to be Here’s his reaction to the shocking moment a few hours later.

to explore Watch the latest videos, charts and news Watch the latest videos, charts and news

“And that’s how we do it,” Jaden wrote shortly after the broadcast ended. Although it was not clear at press time whether the singer was directly responding to his father’s actions during the broadcast, the shocking incident immediately sparked a visceral reaction from some of Rock’s fellow comedians.

Kathy Griffin, who is used to flapping wings with her…