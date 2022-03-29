Jaden Smith: How Will Smith Respond to the Emancipation Request – What is a freed minor?

The After Earth actor asked for emancipation from his family at the age of 15

Late last year, the Hollywood superstar revealed the moment son Jaden Smith asked for salvation after his 2013 sci-fi film flopped. Later Earth,

The actor said that Jaden had received “the worst public humiliation of his life” when after Earth was released, and described his son’s request as “heartbreaking”.

This is everything you need to know.

What does free minor mean?

Emancipation means when a minor, who is still classified as a child by law, is legally removed from the control of his parents or legal guardians.