Jaden Smith, Mia Farrow, 50 Cent and more react to Will Smith’s slap

It was the scintillating moment of the Oscars. A historic win for not-so-good Best Picture winner Koda, or Afro-Latina actor Ariana DeBos or deaf actor Troy Kotsur, or the Academy hired not one but three hosts — Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall — after 2018 Not the first time, the most talked about moment at the 94th Annual Academy Awards was when Best Actor winner, Will Smith, made fun of a joke from presenter Chris Rock and slapped him on stage.

The Rock joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, being ready for “G.I. Gen 2” – this appears to be a reference to her shaved head. (Pinkett-Smith has been open about having alopecia, which causes hair loss.) Smith…