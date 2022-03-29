Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith Oscar controversy

Jaden Smith seems to have reacted after father Will Smith’s controversy at the Oscars.

At last night’s (March 27) Academy Awards comedian Chris Rock made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith going bald – Pinkett Smith has alopecia and has been open about suffering from the condition.

After the comments, Smith rose up on stage and took a swig at The Rock before returning to his seat and shouting: “Put my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Jaden Smith wrote on his Twitter account shortly after the incident: “And that’s how we do it”.

and that’s how we do it — Jaden (@jaden) 28 March 2022

In a later deleted post, he also shared a selfie, and said: “My dad’s speech made me cry”.

Smith later won the Best Actor award…