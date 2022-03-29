Jaden Smith Responds to Dad Will Slap Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Jaden Smith is seen supporting Chris Rock slapping him for insulting his father Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

“And that’s how we do it,” Smith tweeted Shortly after the Academy Awards ended on Sunday night.

Although Jaden did not clarify whether he was referring directly to Thappad or the fact that moments after the controversy, his father won the Best Actor award, many commentators believed that it was It was about slap.

he then Tweeted that his father’s speech made him cry And added a picture of himself wearing sunglasses.

Jaden Smith has reacted to his father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Getty Images for Netflix

Smith came on stage and slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife. Reuters

Rock during the show…