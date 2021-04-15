Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns: A perfect combination

The decrease your expectations for Jadeveon Clowney, the higher Clowney appears to be like. And that’s what makes Clowney such an incredible signing for the Cleveland Browns.

It’s a testomony to how far the Browns group has come up to now 12 months that they only signed Clowney, the much-traveled defensive finish and first general decide within the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, to a modest one-year contract. Previous Browns groups might need made a participant like Clowney the centerpiece of their offseason philosophy, signing him to some lavish contract and hailing him as a savior. The Andrew Barry/Kevin Stefanski Browns grabbed Clowney as an additional piece for a defensive position headlined by Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson. Some Browns followers appear to assume the group simply signed Thor, however the group itself seems to treat Clowney as simply one other helpful constructing block.

Constructing blocks. Huge-name veterans signing on a budget. Life like Tremendous Bowl expectations. Are we certain these are the true Cleveland Browns?

Jadeveon Clowney: The Origin Story

Clowney was an enigmatic determine lengthy earlier than he reached the NFL. The expectations have been at all times a bit too excessive, and his accidents have been at all times a bit too numerous and frequent.

The School Years

Few school defenders have ever been as well-known — or as extremely touted as professional prospects — as Clowney was getting into his remaining season at South Carolina. He recorded 13 sacks and three pressured fumbles as a sophomore in 2012. He was a Heisman Trophy short-lister. I bear in mind Rex Ryan joking about discovering a strategy to draft Clowney once I coated New York Jets coaching camp in 2013. The hype was actual.

Clowney’s 2013 season proved disappointing, nevertheless. He suffered bone spurs in his foot and a muscle pressure in his ribs. He recorded simply 3 sacks, was invisible for a number of video games, and sat out others. The media curdled on him. Solely on the finish of the season was it revealed that Clowney was enjoying by a sports activities hernia along with his different illnesses.

The Texans Years

Texans head coach Invoice O’Brien and basic supervisor Rick Smith have been undaunted by Clowney’s injury-plagued 2013 season. They drafted Clowney first general in 2014, regardless of their vital want at quarterback. After all, the highest quarterbacks within the 2014 class have been Blake Bortles and Johnny Manziel (plus Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr, fantastic gamers however doubtful decisions on the prime of the draft), so O’Brien and Smith have been onto one thing, for as soon as.

Sadly, Clowney wanted hernia surgical procedure, then suffered a coaching camp concussion, then tore a meniscus. He performed simply 4 video games as a rookie. Foot, again, and ankle accidents slowed Clowney in 2015. In his first two seasons, he recorded a complete of simply 4.5 sacks.

Clowney lastly broke by in 2016. He earned Professional Bowl berths in three straight seasons. He joined J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus on a protection that typically stored the Texans within the playoff image, regardless of inconsistency on offense and mounting O’Brien-fueled turmoil inside the group. Whilst a Professional Bowler, nevertheless, Clowney was at all times preventing by some knee, elbow, or again ailment, and his sack totals have been by no means spectacular.

The Texans went 11-5 in 2018. They seemed to be legit Tremendous Bowl challengers. Clowney acquired the franchise tag initially of the offseason, and it seemed like O’Brien (now wielding dictatorial management over the group) wished to maintain his famous person nucleus intact.

However O’Brien was an impatient contract negotiator. Clowney held out of coaching camp, so O’Brien traded him to the Seahawks for chump change (a third-round decide and a pair of backups) in what’s finest described as a match of pique, as a result of saying an grownup had frequent “mood tantrums” is a bit imply.

The Vagabond Years

Clowney performed effectively in spurts for the Seahawks in 2019. As regular, he additionally coped with a number of accidents, this time to his knee, hip, and a core muscle. He additionally dedicated 7 impartial zone infractions or offsides penalties, an issue that plagued him with the Texans, and was fined for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz in a Seahawks playoff victory.

The Seahawks have been clearly not utterly happy with Clowney’s efficiency/availability. Clowney lingered on the 2020 free-agency market. His damage historical past and February core muscle surgical procedure scared away some suitors in an offseason the place COVID prevented in-person physicals, and his performance-to-injuries-and-expected-compensation ratio had clearly caught as much as him.

Clowney signed with the Tennessee Titans on the daybreak of the season. He ended up having an additional Clowney-like season: 8 solid-enough performances, one season-ending knee damage, and a too-low sack complete (zero, to be exact). The disappointing season was particularly dangerous to the Titans, whose protection recorded simply 19 sacks in a season when the group had Tremendous Bowl ambitions.

Clowney and the Browns: Excellent collectively

Historical past tells us repeatedly {that a} group that expects Clowney to spearhead their cross rush is definite to be dissatisfied.

Clowney is a situational participant, not a J.J. Watt. He’s higher at collapsing pockets and disrupting operating performs than producing sacks. He’s at his finest when sliding throughout the defensive entrance, left to proper, usually as a standup linebacker, generally as a blitzer up the intestine. Most critically, he wants his snaps and workload managed fastidiously as a result of he can in all probability function an MRI machine by himself at this level.

The Browns don’t count on Clowney to spearhead something. He’s a possible starter, after all, however he’s nonetheless a task participant on what is popping right into a stacked defensive position.

Myles Garrett is coming off his third straight double-digit sack season. He’ll be the J.J. Watt to Clowney’s, um, Clowney.

Sheldon Richardson has come into his personal as an inside disruptor at defensive deal with. Like Clowney, Richardson spent a number of seasons as a semi-disappointment after the Jets drafted him thirteenth general in 2013. Additionally like Clowney, he appears to be like significantly better when he’s not being in comparison with his sky-high expectations.

Malik Jackson, one other free-agent acquisition, additionally has a Clowney-like historical past. The Jacksonville Jaguars overpaid him after he helped the Denver Broncos win Tremendous Bowl 50. The Philadelphia Eagles overpaid him primarily based on a powerful 2018 season with the Jaguars. The Browns can pay him $3.5 million to maintain blockers away from the others.

Simply in case the Browns had not collected sufficient proficient baggage guys on the defensive position, they added Takkarist McKinley in free company. McKinley by no means developed after the Atlanta Falcons made him the twenty sixth general decide within the 2017 NFL Draft. If he can stick as a 30-snap rotation participant, he will help scale back Clowney’s workload.

That tasks as top-of-the-line defensive traces within the NFL, people. And it ought to nonetheless be fairly darned good if Clowney seems to be Ol’ Aches and Pains once more for a piece of the season.

What’s subsequent for Clowney and the Browns

Clowney doesn’t make the Browns a Tremendous Bowl group. Regardless of final 12 months’s 11-5 end and playoff victory, nobody besides the second coming of Deion Sanders is more likely to make the Browns a Tremendous Bowl group. It’s tougher to get from 11-5 to the Tremendous Bowl than from 5-11 to 11-5. Browns followers won’t notice this (tales of profitable Browns groups are handed down from grandparents to grandchildren), however Browns administration does.

Clowney could also be on a “prove-it” deal. He might also merely be a rental. Both means, he’s a low-cost improve. The Browns will possible add one other edge rusher within the draft, however with Clowney and Takk reverse Garrett, they will wait till later rounds and roll the cube on some challenge like UAB’s Jordan Smith or Buffalo’s Malcolm Koonce. And if Clowney shines, the Browns have the longer term cap area to supply a fair-market extension.

The Browns are leaving themselves choices and creating a number of paths to the Tremendous Bowl whereas nonetheless buying premium expertise at bottom-of-the-market costs. You recognize who else used to do this? The New England Patriots of their glory years.

Clowney won’t ever be the participant we thought he could be in 2012. He’ll by no means reside as much as his draft standing. However the Browns simply want him to be himself whereas staying as wholesome as attainable. It’s a practical expectation. And Clowney would possibly simply exceed it.

