Jagame Thandhiram Netflix Movie: Watch Dhanush Jagame Thanthiram Full Movie Online, Song, Cast, Release Date

Jagame Thandhiram is the most anticipated upcoming bilingual movie written and directed by Karthick Subbaraj. Dhanush features a movie produced by Sashikanth bankrolled by Ynot Studios. The streaming right of the film acquired by popular OTT platform Netflix. The movie will directly release on Netflix. The upcoming bilingual film features Dhanush & Aishwarya Lekshmi in the pivot role. Here are the full updates about Jagame Thandhiram full HD movie online on Netflix, cast, release date, trailer.

Jagame Thandhiram Movie Story

Like the teaser released, the most important question revolving around that “Who is the guy Surali?”. As per the teaser, we find out that Surali is a man who has many characters. She seems to be the mistress of the village who also specializes in indigenous bomb-making. He also tastes violence and blood. He is funny and he can set the dance floor on fire. It will interest me to watch what happens with him when he goes abroad and becomes a nightmare for gun-wielding, tux-wearing, smooth-talking gangsters.

Jagame Thandhiram Netflix Movie Cast

Here is the complete cast list of Jagame Thandhiram.

Dhanush

Aishwarya Lekshmi

James Cosmo

Kalaiyarasan

Joju George

Sanchana natarajan

Deepak paramesh

Sharath Ravi

Vauxhall Jermaine

Devan

Vadivukkarasi

Chinni Jayanth

Ramachandran Durairaj

Tanvir Khan

Nesanath fernando

Muthukumar

Ashwanth Ashokkumar

Nathan ribbon

Robert McCrea

Kieren McGivern

Dhanush Movie Jagame Thandhiram Release Date

Makers have announced the release date yet. The film will release on 18th June 2021 on a popular OTT platform on Netflix. So, be ready to witness an action thriller movie of your favorite superstar Dhanush. The more update we will update it here soon. So, keep updated with us.

Jagame Thandhiram Movie Teaser

Watch Netflix Jagame Thandhiram film teaser video,

Makers have also released the other language teaser on YouTube and others social handle. You can check out.

Jagame Thandhiram Movie Songs

Not released yet.

Jagame Thandhiram Tamil Movie Poster

