Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021: Apply Online, Benefits & Registration

Andhra Pradesh Jagananna Thodu Scheme | Jagananna Thodu Scheme Apply Online | AP Jagananna Thodu Scheme Benefits & Registration

A new scheme has been launched by the state government of Andhra Pradesh state to help the people who are Street vendors in their respective regions. In this article today, we will share with all of you the details of the new Jagananna Thodu scheme launched by the concerned authorities of the Andhra Pradesh State government. In this article, we will also share with you all the eligibility criteria, benefits, objectives and the step by step registration procedure to apply for the required scheme launched by the concerned authorities of the Andhra Pradesh Government. You will be knowing each and every procedure related to the Jagananna Thodu scheme with the help of this article written below. We have highlighted each and every characteristic of the scheme.

Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021

Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021 is a highly appreciable scheme which is launched by the concerned authorities of the Andhra Pradesh government. A lot of benefits will be provided to the street vendors of the Andhra Pradesh state through the launch of the scheme by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state government will be providing 10000 Rupees as working capital loan to all of the street vendors who are finding it really hard to carry on their livelihood in the Andhra Pradesh state due to the current state of the coronavirus pandemic. This scheme will help the street vendors to get hold of their livelihood and live a pretty happy life with the loan that will give to the beneficiaries by the concerned authorities of the government.

Jagananna Thodu Scheme Launched

On 25 November 2020 Jagananna Thodu Scheme was launched by the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy. Under Jagananna Thodu Scheme, the loan will be provided to small vendors. This loan will be interest-free for the beneficiaries. The loan will be of Rs 10000. Around 10 lakh vendors have applied to get benefits under this scheme. For this purpose, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released Rs 1000 crore which have directly credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries. The interest amount of the loan will pay through the government of Andhra Pradesh by reimbursing it to the beneficiary’s account.

Hon’ble CM @ysjagan has launched #JaganannaThodu, a scheme to provide interest-free loans up to ₹10,000 to street vendors & other small traders across AP. 9,05,003 beneficiaries have been identified by village/ward volunteers & given smart ID cards for this purpose. pic.twitter.com/hhWmlvkex9 — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) November 25, 2020

A portal has also been started by the state government so that no corruption can take place. All the beneficiaries will be given QR based small ID cards and the scheme will be monitored by SERP, MEPMA officials. The volunteers of the village/ward secretariat have identified 9,05003 lakh beneficiaries in the survey. The list of beneficiaries is displayed at secretariats for the purpose of social audit. If you are also interested to get benefit under this scheme then you can also apply through volunteers.

SVANidhi Yojana

Details Of Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021

Name Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021 Launched by Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh state Objective 10000 Rupees as loan Beneficiaries Street vendors Official site –

Jagananna Thodu Scheme New Update

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is going to provide identity cards and Rs 10,000 interest-free loans to the beneficiaries of the Jagananna Thodu Scheme on 25 November 2020. All those vendors who have taken loans under this scheme will not have to pay any interest as the Government of Andhra Pradesh will pay the interest. Around 10 lakh applications of vendors have received so far. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy has also directed the officials to complete the linking procedure of beneficiaries with the bank by November 24.

Objective Of Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021

The scheme is for beneficiaries belonging to only those States / UTs which have notified Rules and Scheme under Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The whole application procedure of the scheme is available at the official website of the scheme which is given by the concerned authorities at the launching party of the scheme. The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to small businesses across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Many of the street vendors will cover under this scheme and they will provide 10000 rupees loans to help their business grow into a large thing.

Jagananna Chedodu Scheme

Benefits Of Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021

The street vendors will be provided rupees 10000 for their business which they are doing on the footpath or any other streets of Andhra Pradesh state and through these loans, the street vendors will be able to give a chance to their business by expanding it and giving it a push through the loans. The loans which really provided to the street vendors through the Chief Minister of the Andhra Pradesh state will be provided through loans from banks. These banks will be giving loans free of interest to all of the street vendors and the interest will be covered by the government itself. The beneficiaries will have to repay the loan in instalments. The project will cost Rs. 474 crores while the authorities have identified 9.08 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme so far.

Eligibility Criteria

The following eligibility criteria must follow to the beneficiaries to apply for the scheme:-

Vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat street food, tea, pakodas, bread, eggs, textile, artisan products, books/ stationery sellers are eligible under the AP Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021 .

. Barbershops, cobblers, pan shops, laundry services are also included in the street vendors category and can avail of a loan of Rs. 10,000/- under this Scheme.

The age of the small trader should be 18 years

The trader should have a family income of Rs. 10,000 in villages and Rs. 12,000 in towns.

People carrying and selling goods on the streets are also eligible.

People who sell groceries at footpaths, carts on the streets, various items on bicycles, vegetables, and fruits are eligible.

Detailed eligible lists will place on the notice boards of the village and ward secretariats and a social audit will be conducted.

People having permanent or temporary shops in villages or towns in a space of 5 feet long, 5 feet wide, or less are eligible for the scheme.

People who sell groceries at footpaths, carts on the streets, various items on bicycles, vegetables, and fruits are eligible.

All those people who are doing business on carts on the roadside, on the sidewalks, in public and private places are eligible

People who run tiffin centers along the road are eligible.

People who sell various items on stalls or baskets are also eligible.

Documents Required

The following documents requires to apply for the scheme:-

Aadhar card

Voter ID card

Bank account

Mobile number

Government identification documents

Application Procedure Of Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021

To apply for the scheme you need to follow the simple application procedure:-

On the homepage, click at the “Apply for Loan” link

You can also click on the link here to check the official instructions to fill your application form

to fill your application form You can directly click on the link

A new page will display on your screen

Enter your mobile number

Click on “Request OTP” button

Enter the OTP

Click at the “Verify OTP” button.

Select the “Vendor Categories”

Fill application form

Upload the documents

Click on submit

AP Jagananna Thodu Scheme 2021 Beneficiary Status

If you want to check the beneficiary status of the scheme you will need to follow the procedure given below:-

You will land on the search vendor page

Enter a state, ULB name, name of a street vendor, father/spouse name, mobile number, certificate of vending number

Click on the “Search” button

The Survey Status will display on your screen

Selection Criteria

The following selection criteria will follow to select the beneficiaries:-

First of all, you will submit the application form to the concerned authorities

to the concerned authorities A form will forward to the concerned authorities for approval

The concerned authorities will make a merit list

The loan will sanction to the bank account of the beneficiaries

Procedure To Apply For LOR

Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter your mobile number

Now you have to click on request OTP

After that, you have to enter the OTP into the OTP box

Now Application form will appear on your screen

You have to enter all the required information in this application form

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can apply for the letter of recommendation

Procedure To View Dashboard

As soon as you click on this link dashboard will open in front of you

You can check the required information from this dashboard

Check Survey Status

Visit the official website

The home page will open before you

On the home page under the check your server status section you have to click on view more

After that, a new page will open the before you

You have to select this state and ULB name in on this new page

Now you have to enter vendor ID card number, certificate of vending number, name of a street vendor, father’s name/spouse name and mobile number

After that, you have to click on search

By following this procedure you can check the server status

Procedure To Do Applicant Login

First of all, go to the official website

The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the login option

After that, you have to click on the applicant

A new page will open before you where you have to enter your mobile number

Now you have to click on request OTP

After that, you have to enter the OTP into the OTP box

Now you have to click on login

By following this procedure u can DU applicant login

Procedure To Do Lender Login

Go to the official website

The home page will open before you

On the home page, you have to click on the login option

After that, you have to click on lender

Now a new page will open the before you where you have to enter your username and password

Now you have to click on the login

By following this procedure you can do lender login

Ministry/State/ULB Login

Now a new page will appear before you where you have to enter your username and password

Now you have to click on the login

By following this procedure you can do ministry/state/ULB’s login

City Nodal Officer Login

First of all, go to the official website

The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the login option

Now you have to click on the city nodal officer

After that, a new page will appear before you where you have to enter your username and password

Now you have to click on the login

By following this procedure you can do city nodal officer login

Socio Economic Profiling Login

After that, a new page will open the before you where you have to enter your email and password

Now you have to click on the login

By following this procedure you can do social-economic profiling login

Payment Aggregator List

Phone pe

Bharat pe

FT cash

Mswipe

Paytm

Payswiff

Airtel payments bank

Ujjivan small Miracle bank

Contact Information

By this article, we have provided you all the important information regarding the Jagananna Thodu scheme. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can contact the helpline number or write an email in order to solve your problem. Helpline number and email ID is as follows:-

Toll Free Number- 1800111979

Landline Number- 02267221438/67531189

Mobile Number- 9821702101

Email Id- [email protected]@cgtmse.in

Note- If you want to get more information regarding the scheme kindly stay with us in the future. we will update here each information as soon as the state government will announce further details.