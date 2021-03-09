Jagapathi Babu: Balakrishna’s close aide and friend in the film Balakpati Srinu

Jagapathi Babu One of the popular versatile actors of the South Indian film industry. He will be seen playing an important role in an upcoming action drama # BB3, in which Balakrishna is playing the lead role under the direction of Balakpati Srinu. Sources close to the makers of # BB3 revealed that Jagapathi will be seen playing the role of Babu BalakrishnaBoyapati Srinu a close associate and friend in the film.

Another update is that Srikanth is playing the role of the antagonist in the film # BB3. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead and Naveen Chandra will be seen in important roles. The action drama has been produced by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy under Dwarka Creations while the music has been composed by SS Thaman.

Jagapathi Babu will next appear in a Telugu film Tuck Jagdish, where he will be starring alongside Natural Star Nani. The film is starring by Shiva Nirvana and supported by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screen. The cast of Tuck Jagdish features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Verma and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jagapathi Babu’s films include Gayam, Jai Bolo Telangana, Adavilo Abhimanyu, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Aravinda Samita Veera Raghav. In a 31-year long career, Jagapathi Babu has acted in more than 120 films and has received four TMTfare Awards and seven State Nandi Awards.

