ENTERTAINMENT

Jagapathi Babu: Balakrishna’s close aide and friend in the film Balakpati Srinu

Posted on
Loading...
Jagapati Babu Balakrishna acted as collaborator and friend in the film Boyfriend Srinu
Jagapathi Babu Balakrishna acted as collaborator and friend in the film Boyfriend Srinu

Jagapathi Babu One of the popular versatile actors of the South Indian film industry. He will be seen playing an important role in an upcoming action drama # BB3, in which Balakrishna is playing the lead role under the direction of Balakpati Srinu. Sources close to the makers of # BB3 revealed that Jagapathi will be seen playing the role of Babu BalakrishnaBoyapati Srinu a close associate and friend in the film.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Another update is that Srikanth is playing the role of the antagonist in the film # BB3. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead and Naveen Chandra will be seen in important roles. The action drama has been produced by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy under Dwarka Creations while the music has been composed by SS Thaman.

Loading...

Jagapathi Babu will next appear in a Telugu film Tuck Jagdish, where he will be starring alongside Natural Star Nani. The film is starring by Shiva Nirvana and supported by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screen. The cast of Tuck Jagdish features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Verma and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Loading...

Jagapathi Babu’s films include Gayam, Jai Bolo Telangana, Adavilo Abhimanyu, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Aravinda Samita Veera Raghav. In a 31-year long career, Jagapathi Babu has acted in more than 120 films and has received four TMTfare Awards and seven State Nandi Awards.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
939
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
863
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
755
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
714
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });