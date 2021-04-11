Jagappa Wiki, Biography, Age, TV Shows, Images, Movies – Tech Kashif

Jagappa is a comedian and actor from the Kannada film and television industry. He gained popularity through a famous television show titled “Majaa Bharatha”. Now the star Jagappa stepped into fun fueled cookery show “Cook with Kirikku” the remake version of “Cook with Comali” (Tamil) which is one of the stressbuster shows of Star TV. Recently, Jagappa posted the first look of his upcoming movie “WOW” which is directed by Girish G.

⁣On the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company ‘KH House of Khaddar’. He said that he got the spark for this idea during his recent election campaign particularly after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After looking at their difficulties especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a khadi branding company with many international designers and promote handloom products. Indian fashion costume designer Amritha Ram is also a part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Jagappa Biography

Name Jagappa Real Name Jagappa Nickname Jaggi, MajaaBharatha Jagappa Profession Television Artist ( Comedian ) Date of Birth February 15 Age Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Yet to be updated Affairs/Girlfriend Yet to be updated Wife Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Yet to be updated Birth Place Karnataka, India Hometown Karnataka, India Current City Karnataka, India Nationality Indian

Jagappa Official Social Profiles

instagram.com/jagappa_official/

Jagappa Videos

Here’s the some of the clips of Majaa Bharatha and Cook with Kirikku fame Jagappa.

Jagappa Images

Check out the latest photos of Jagappa,