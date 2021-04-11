Jagappa Wiki, Biography, Age, TV Shows, Images, Movies – Tech Kashif

Jagappa is a comedian and actor from the Kannada film and television industry. He gained popularity through a famous television show titled “Majaa Bharatha”. Now the star Jagappa stepped into fun fueled cookery show “Cook with Kirikku” the remake version of “Cook with Comali” (Tamil) which is one of the stressbuster shows of Star TV. Recently, Jagappa posted the first look of his upcoming movie “WOW” which is directed by Girish G.
Jagappa Biography
|Name
|Jagappa
|Real Name
|Jagappa
|Nickname
|Jaggi, MajaaBharatha Jagappa
|Profession
|Television Artist ( Comedian )
|Date of Birth
|February 15
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Yet to be updated
|Affairs/Girlfriend
|Yet to be updated
|Wife
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Yet to be updated
|Birth Place
|Karnataka, India
|Hometown
|Karnataka, India
|Current City
|Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
