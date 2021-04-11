Jagappa Wiki, Biography, Age, TV Shows, Images, Movies – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Jagappa Wiki, Biography, Age, TV Shows, Images, Movies

Jagappa Wiki, Biography, Age, TV Shows, Images, Movies

Jagappa is a comedian and actor from the Kannada film and television industry. He gained popularity through a famous television show titled “Majaa Bharatha”. Now the star Jagappa stepped into fun fueled cookery show “Cook with Kirikku” the remake version of “Cook with Comali” (Tamil) which is one of the stressbuster shows of Star TV. Recently, Jagappa posted the first look of his upcoming movie “WOW” which is directed by Girish G.

Jagappa Biography

Name Jagappa
Real Name Jagappa
Nickname Jaggi, MajaaBharatha Jagappa
Profession Television Artist ( Comedian )
Date of Birth February 15
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Yet to be updated
Affairs/Girlfriend Yet to be updated
Wife Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Yet to be updated
Birth Place Karnataka, India
Hometown Karnataka, India
Current City Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian

Jagappa Official Social Profiles

instagram.com/jagappa_official/

Jagappa Videos

Here’s the some of the clips of Majaa Bharatha and Cook with Kirikku fame Jagappa.

Jagappa Images

Check out the latest photos of Jagappa,

