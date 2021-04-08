Jahnavi Kapoor celebrating vacation in Maldives, share photos – dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is an actress who looks up to everyone from her work to her photos. Janhvi has joined the celebrities who have reached Maldives these days in the summer season. Recently several photos of him have come out which you can see. Actually, recently, the actress has shared her very glamorous pictures from the beautiful location on social media, which is very attractive.

You can see that his best avatar in these pictures is making everyone drunk. As you can see, Janhvi posted these pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I am behind the Maldives to join this bandbaje but I am getting this publicity.” Janhvi is seen posing in her own style in these photos. By the way, these pictures of her are becoming very fast viral on social media. In all these pictures, she is seen enjoying herself with her friends.

By the way, recently, many abstract celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan shared more than one photo with their fans of Maldives. By the way, Janhvi was last seen in the film ‘Roohi’ with Rajkumar Rao. Now Janhvi Kapoor is going to be seen soon in the film ‘Dostana 2’. She has been cast for this film for quite some time. According to the news, she will be seen opposite Karthik Aryan in this film.