Jahnavi Kapoor is crazy about this special film by Irrfan Khan, knowing you will also be happy

It has been a year since the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. The actor died on April 29, 2020. It was the actor’s first death anniversary recently. This is how the celebs remembered this sad day. Celebs wrote messages to Irrfan in different ways. The list also includes actress Jahnavi Kapoor. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has recalled Irrfan Khan after watching the film.

Everyone knows that the actor acted in a rare film in his career. Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a picture of a scene from Irrfan Khan’s ‘Life in Metro’ on Instagram. Irfan is seen in the picture. He is seen laughing in the picture. On the other hand, actress Jahnavi Kapoor has shared the photo and described the film as ‘iconic’. Life in a Metro was released in 2007. It was a multi-starrer film. Irrfan’s role in the film was well received. Fans had last seen Irrfan Khan in ‘English Medium’. Irrfan has won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this film.

The actor died on 29 April 2000 from a neuroendocrine tumor. The news of Irrfan’s death shook everyone. Irfan kept himself completely away from the media after he got cancer. These days, a bikini photoshoot of Jahnavi Kapoor is in the news. However, the actress has clarified on social media that the photoshoot precedes her Kovid lockdown. In the photoshoot, she is getting devastated in a very hot look.

Talking about Jahnavi Kapoor’s work, the Dhakad actress was recently seen by the fans in the film Ruhi. In this film, she appeared for the first time in a completely different style. This is why everyone has praised the actress. Rajkumar Rao appeared in the film alongside Jahnavi Kapoor. Ruhi was released in theaters and did a good collection in the film. Now Jahnavi will be seen in Dostana 2. However, ever since Karthik Aryan has been dropped from the film, the sword has been hanging on the actress.