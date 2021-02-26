Jahnavi Kapoor reveals why he had to take Roohi

Sridevi’s elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor Currently playing the female lead role in the film Roohi. Raj Kumar Rao, Varun Sharma playing the lead roles.

Jahnavi will be seen as a girl in the film as spirits. Jahnavi Kapoor is one of the busiest actors Bollywood.

She recently wrapped the schedule Good Luck Jerry. The last schedule took place in Chandigarh. Jahnavi recently spoke to a media channel and revealed that he has raised all his hopes on the film Roohi.

I actually adopted this project because at the beginning of my career, I faced criticism for my acting. So I played a challenging role in Ruhi. She said that in one scene I had to play two opposite roles simultaneously.