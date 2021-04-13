ENTERTAINMENT

Jahnavi Kapoor, seen repeatedly dressing at the airport, said to the photographers – it seems very strange …

Jahnavi Kapoor has lately returned from Maldives. She went along with her sister and buddies on this trip. Through the journey, Jahnavi’s boldest appears to be like got here out to this point. On Monday, she was seen at Jahnavi Airport. She hesitated in posing for the photographers and saved correcting her garments time and again. Later, he additionally defined the explanation for this.

Photographers surrounded the automobile as quickly because it landed

Jahnavi Kapoor has returned from Maldives up to now. He was seen once more on the airport on Monday. Jahnavi wore torn denims and a knotted T-shirt. As quickly as he received down from the automobile, Paparaji surrounded him. Photographers then continued to talk to pose for them. She appeared a bit hesitant and mentioned, it feels so unusual on the airport.

Jahnavi will probably be seen in these movies

Jahnavi’s movie ‘Roohi’ was launched up to now. On this movie, her dance numbers had been extremely praised. She was accompanied by Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma within the film. Jahnavi will probably be seen reverse Karthik Aryan in ‘Dostana 2’. The taking pictures of his movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’ is happening. Previously, the shoot needed to be stopped attributable to farmer agitation in the course of the taking pictures in Punjab.

