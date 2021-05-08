ENTERTAINMENT

Jahnavi Kapoor to romance Mahesh Babu in this film

Mahesh Babu, who is called South’s superstar, is set to announce the new film soon. His new film is called SSMB 28. It is on the list of most awaited films in the South. It is going to be made by director Trivikram Srinivas. According to the news, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor may be seen as an actress in the film. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to romance Mahesh Babu in this film.

Janhvi Kapoor and Mahesh Babu are going to appear in a film for the first time if everything goes well. According to some reports coming out, Mahesh Babu also wants to sign Janhvi Kapoor in his upcoming film and he hopes that the actress will say yes. Mahesh Babu is excited to work with actor Janhvi Kapoor and has previously expressed a desire to work with him.

By the way, it is also being said that when Janhvi Kapoor got a proposal for this, she felt that she was not ready to do big budget films. By the way, we all know that big budget films have a different responsibility for which the star has to prepare himself. According to the news, she is being talked once again and she is expected to sign Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top