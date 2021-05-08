Jahnavi Kapoor to romance Mahesh Babu in this film

Mahesh Babu, who is called South’s superstar, is set to announce the new film soon. His new film is called SSMB 28. It is on the list of most awaited films in the South. It is going to be made by director Trivikram Srinivas. According to the news, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor may be seen as an actress in the film. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to romance Mahesh Babu in this film.

Janhvi Kapoor and Mahesh Babu are going to appear in a film for the first time if everything goes well. According to some reports coming out, Mahesh Babu also wants to sign Janhvi Kapoor in his upcoming film and he hopes that the actress will say yes. Mahesh Babu is excited to work with actor Janhvi Kapoor and has previously expressed a desire to work with him.

By the way, it is also being said that when Janhvi Kapoor got a proposal for this, she felt that she was not ready to do big budget films. By the way, we all know that big budget films have a different responsibility for which the star has to prepare himself. According to the news, she is being talked once again and she is expected to sign Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film.