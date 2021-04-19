Jahnavi Kapoor was seen doing a hot dance on the pool side, sharing the video and speaking – Missing the Filmfare stage

Jahnavi Kapoor has shared a video on her Instagram account, through which she is seen doing an awesome dance. Whereas sharing this video, Jahnavi Kapoor has additionally instructed that she is lacking the stage of Filmfare quite a bit. This video of him is being seen on social media. Tens of millions of individuals have watched this video shared an hour in the past. Jhanvi’s followers like and commented on this video, praising her dance step.

Sharing this video, Jahnavi wrote within the caption, “I’m lacking the Filmfare stage, so now I’ve to do it on the pool facet.” ” Hashtag Filmfare on Reels.

Actress look within the video

Within the video, Jahnavi is carrying pictures with a white crop prime. Jahnavi is seen with out make-up in open hair. Within the video, his health coach Namrata Purohit can be seen dancing with him. Each are seen on the facet of the bridge.

Jahnavi Kapoor is on trip

For info, tell us that Jahnavi Kapoor is on Maldives Trip lately. Earlier, Jahnavi additionally shared a photograph together with his pal and coach.

Jahnavi’s Upmink Challenge

Jahnavi Kapoor was lately seen within the movie Roohi. On this movie, she was paired reverse Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. After this movie, Jahnavi will quickly be seen within the movie Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2.

Rakhi Sawant’s mom could have a most cancers operation as we speak, emotional on the assistance of Salman Khan

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta trolled for questioning Pakistan