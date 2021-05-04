Jahnavi Kapoor’s bikini look went viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen by fans in the film Ruhi. The actress appeared in the film alongside Rajkumar Rao. This horror comedy film was also well liked by the fans. Now Jahnavi is in the headlines once again. This time, the actress has come in the limelight for her bikini look and has also given clarification on it. Jahnavi Kapoor started his career with the hit film. She has been grooming her career since this film.

The actress is also very active on social media but these days she has a silver bikini look. Recently on Instagram, Janhvi wrote in her caption that the post was ‘pre-committed’ and to let fans know that it was shot before the lockdown. This pre-post and pre-lockdown, we were as safe and alert as possible, in the hope that all people are safe and strong. As soon as the pictures and videos of Jahnavi Kapoor’s bikini look came out, they started going viral.

Fans felt that the shooting was done by the actress during the lockdown of Kovid, which is why the actress has given a clarification in the post. However, in April, Janhvi made a similar statement when she posted the cover of the wedding magazine. Sharing the photo Janhvi wrote, “In these times of endeavor, I know that it is important to be sensitive to what we are facing at the moment and I would never want to be inconsistent with it.

It was committed some time ago and is before lockdown. We were as safe and alert as possible. I hope you all are safe and strong! Always Love ”Janhvi Kapoor visited Maldives in April. She shared photos and videos from her trip on social media. He has recently completed shooting for the film Good Luck Jerry. She will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. However, no major update has been revealed so far regarding the release of Karthik Aryan.