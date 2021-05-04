ENTERTAINMENT

Jahnavi Kapoor’s bikini look went viral

Avatar

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen by fans in the film Ruhi. The actress appeared in the film alongside Rajkumar Rao. This horror comedy film was also well liked by the fans. Now Jahnavi is in the headlines once again. This time, the actress has come in the limelight for her bikini look and has also given clarification on it. Jahnavi Kapoor started his career with the hit film. She has been grooming her career since this film.

The actress is also very active on social media but these days she has a silver bikini look. Recently on Instagram, Janhvi wrote in her caption that the post was ‘pre-committed’ and to let fans know that it was shot before the lockdown. This pre-post and pre-lockdown, we were as safe and alert as possible, in the hope that all people are safe and strong. As soon as the pictures and videos of Jahnavi Kapoor’s bikini look came out, they started going viral.

Fans felt that the shooting was done by the actress during the lockdown of Kovid, which is why the actress has given a clarification in the post. However, in April, Janhvi made a similar statement when she posted the cover of the wedding magazine. Sharing the photo Janhvi wrote, “In these times of endeavor, I know that it is important to be sensitive to what we are facing at the moment and I would never want to be inconsistent with it.

Janhvi Kapoor in white bikini Maldives: janhvi kapoor latest photo in white bikini amid the blue waters of maldives goes viral

It was committed some time ago and is before lockdown. We were as safe and alert as possible. I hope you all are safe and strong! Always Love ”Janhvi Kapoor visited Maldives in April. She shared photos and videos from her trip on social media. He has recently completed shooting for the film Good Luck Jerry. She will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. However, no major update has been revealed so far regarding the release of Karthik Aryan.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Yuzvendra Chahal also did a great dance with his wife, viral video
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

See some incredible health benefits of mangosteen

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top