Jahnavi Kapoor’s ‘Chan-van Sab Ujra’ … know what happened that became so upset the actress

Bollywood actress Jahnavi Kapoor may be very energetic on social media, she is seen sharing fascinating posts on the day to stay within the dialogue amongst her followers. Just lately Jahnavi has come within the headlines as a result of some comparable causes. He has shared a video along with his followers. During which she is seen stating that her chain-van is all devastated … On this video, she additionally instructed what has occurred in any case, which she appears so upset.

Shared the video on this model

Truly, Jahnavi Kapoor has shared a video on her Instagram account, during which she is seen sitting on a sofa carrying blue scorching pants and what tank prime. On this Insta reel video, Jahnavi is performing on Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai starrer music ‘Mera Chan-van Sab Ujra’. On the identical time, Jahnavi has related this music with an incident in his actual life. They’ve instructed why their chain-van has been destroyed. Watch the video shared by Jahnavi right here

What’s the motive for the issue

On this video, Jahnavi has instructed that his Filmfare Crimson Carpet Outfit on D-Day doesn’t match him. Jahnavi is seen very upset as a result of this occurring on the final second. On the identical time, this model of Jahnavi may be very pleasing to his followers. That is the explanation why his video is changing into viral on the web. Together with this, the followers are wanting determined to see their Filmfare pink carpet look.

