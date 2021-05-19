Jail or bail to Sushil Kumar? Today’s decision will come at 4 o’clock

New Delhi: The prosecution and defense have completed their arguments on the anticipatory bail plea filed in the Rohini court of Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, the main accused in the wrestler Sagar murder case. To decide on whether Sushil will get bail or jail, Rohini court has reserved the decision till 4 pm.

Delhi Police has issued a non-bailable warrant against Sushil Kumar and others in the 23-year-old Sagar Rana murder case at Chhatrasal Stadium. Public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, appearing for the Delhi Police, hearing the case, told the court that Sushil Kumar’s passport has not been confiscated, we kept the passport because we were afraid that he might run away from the country.

On May 4, 2021, Junior Championship winner Sagar Kumar and two of his friends were beaten up by other wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium. Later Sagar broke the ruckus. His colleagues said that Sushil Kumar was present at the time of the incident. Subsequently an FIR was registered in this regard in Model Town. Rohini experts also gathered evidence. But, when Delhi Police reached Sushil Kumar’s house, he was missing from there. Their search has continued since then. A lookout notice was also issued against him last week.