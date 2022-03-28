Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal react to Amy Schumer being called a ‘couple’ at the Oscars

While hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer mocked siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal and referred to them as a couple.

during his opening monologueSchumer acknowledged how many couples were attending the 94th Academy Awards.

“We’re here tonight to honor a lot of couples,” she said. “more” [Pinkett Smith]Will Smith, Penelope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”

In response to Schumer’s remarks, Jake had a very confused face while his older sister Maggie and her husband Peter Sarsgaard were laughing behind him.

Although Jake was not nominated for anything, he attended the Oscars in support of Maggie, who was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.lost daughter,

Throughout the editing…