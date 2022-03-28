Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal react to calling Amy Schumer “boyfriends” – E! Online

A family affair (no, not that kind of matter!)

Amy Schumer don’t waste time making fun of siblings Jake Gyllenhaal And Maggie Gyllenhaal During his Oscars 2022 opening monologue.

“We’re here tonight honoring a lot of couples,” shared the host. ,Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, penelope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”

The brother and sister pair are definitely not lovers, but they liked the joke. wildlife Maggie and her husband while the actor snapped a confused look Peter Sarsgaard Laughed behind him.

Jake isn’t nominated for an award at the March 27 ceremony, but Maggie? He is up for Best Adapted Screenplay lost daughter, The actress and writer has more than a few people on her show tonight.

