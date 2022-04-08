Jake Cousins ​​delivers a two-run double as the Brewers leave the Cubs in the opener

CHICAGO – Two teams with very different expectations faced off on the first day at the bustling Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon.

On one side were the Milwaukee Brewers, considered by many to be the favorites to win the National League Central Division title, the Cy Young Award winners reigning on the mound at Corbin Burns, and the winner of six consecutive games in Chicago last season.

On the other hand, in the middle of a Chicago Cubs team that seems like a rebuild, yet has enough talent to give the Brewers a hard time on any given day.

And so did Milwaukee’s lead-lifter of the 54th season, when Ian Happ’s seventh inning of reliever was hit by a two-run double through the center wall, Jake Cousins ​​stunned the Brewers 5-4, just in teams. Had given …