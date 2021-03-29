Jake Fromm Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend & Former UGA Athlete

Jake Fromm will always be a Georgia Bulldog. No matter if he’s playing for the Buffalo Bills or any other team in the NFL, fans in Athens will always have fond memories of the former Georgia quarterback who won an SEC Championship and took the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Fromm bleeds red and black and he appears to have found himself a life partner who does as well. The Warner Robbins native proposed to his longtime girlfriend over the weekend in (where else?) Athens, Georgia.
She happens to be a former UGA athlete as well.
Jake Fromm Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend
The NFL quarterback popped the question to longtime girlfriend Caroline Osterman at The Belmont Place. Judging from the kiss in tweet he posted on social media, she said yes to forever with Fromm.
“I can’t remember what I said, but I do know this; I love you with all my heart and want to spend everyday with you by my side,” Fromm wrote. “I’m so thankful God put you in my life. Thank you for making me strive to seek Him everyday, helping me become a better man, and of course saying ‘yes.’”
Osterman called Fromm the man of her dreams.
“I get to marry the man of my DREAMS!!” Osterman wrote on Instagram. “William Jacob Fromm I love you with my whole heart and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Yesterday was the sweetest day of my life. I am completely overwhelmed by the Lord’s perfect plan and perfect love.”
Who is Jake Fromm’s Girlfriend Caroline Osterman?
Jake Fromm’s longtime girlfriend and now fiancée is Caroline Osterman, a former Georgia women’s volleyball player.
Osterman, who is from Acworth, Georgia, played outside hitter for the Bulldogs from 2015-18. The 5-foot-10 former athlete saw significant playing time in 2015 and 2016 before a knee injury in 2017 hindered her career.
It’s unclear when Fromm and Osterman first met, but they first began posting pictures with each other on social media in October 2018.
Juding from Osterman’s social media, she’s been Fromm’s biggest fan even before he was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Now, she gets to cheer for him forever.
