LATEST

Jake Fromm Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend & Former UGA Athlete

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jake Fromm Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend & Former UGA Athlete

Jake Fromm will always be a Georgia Bulldog. No matter if he’s playing for the Buffalo Bills or any other team in the NFL, fans in Athens will always have fond memories of the former Georgia quarterback who won an SEC Championship and took the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Fromm bleeds red and black and he appears to have found himself a life partner who does as well. The Warner Robbins native proposed to his longtime girlfriend over the weekend in (where else?) Athens, Georgia.



She happens to be a former UGA athlete as well.

Contents hide
1 Jake Fromm Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend
2 Who is Jake Fromm’s Girlfriend Caroline Osterman?

Jake Fromm Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend

RELATED: Jake Fromm’s 2020 Resolution Brought ESPN Reporter to Tears

The NFL quarterback popped the question to longtime girlfriend Caroline Osterman at The Belmont Place. Judging from the kiss in tweet he posted on social media, she said yes to forever with Fromm.

“I can’t remember what I said, but I do know this; I love you with all my heart and want to spend everyday with you by my side,” Fromm wrote. “I’m so thankful God put you in my life. Thank you for making me strive to seek Him everyday, helping me become a better man, and of course saying ‘yes.’”

Osterman called Fromm the man of her dreams.

“I get to marry the man of my DREAMS!!” Osterman wrote on Instagram. “William Jacob Fromm I love you with my whole heart and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Yesterday was the sweetest day of my life. I am completely overwhelmed by the Lord’s perfect plan and perfect love.”

Who is Jake Fromm’s Girlfriend Caroline Osterman?

Jake Fromm’s longtime girlfriend and now fiancée is Caroline Osterman, a former Georgia women’s volleyball player.

Osterman, who is from Acworth, Georgia, played outside hitter for the Bulldogs from 2015-18. The 5-foot-10 former athlete saw significant playing time in 2015 and 2016 before a knee injury in 2017 hindered her career.

It’s unclear when Fromm and Osterman first met, but they first began posting pictures with each other on social media in October 2018.

Juding from Osterman’s social media, she’s been Fromm’s biggest fan even before he was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, she gets to cheer for him forever.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
297
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
287
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x