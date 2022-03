Jake Gyllenhaal and his partner Jean Cadieu made a rare appearance at the Vanity Fair party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills this Sunday evening. The two walked the blue carpet together and held hands before posing for the photographers. Hours before the Oscars, the French supermodel joined the 41-year-old actor in supporting her sister Maggie Gyllenhaal in the Best Director category for “The Lost Daughter.”

Comedians from 2018…