Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Chastain, and director Thurber teamed up for Netflix’s ‘The Division’

Streaming giant Netflix Never fails to surprise its customers with quality and unique content. It is coming up with another original based on a popular video game.

NetflixThe new project is a adaptation of the popular video game ‘The Division.’ Previously, David Leach (known to direct Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and John Wick) was considered a director. However, due to scheduling issues, he had to step down. Now, Rawson Marshall Thurber (known for Skyscraper and Central Intelligence) has replaced David. This is not Thurber’s first collaboration with Netflix as he recently directed Netflix’s upcoming film ‘Red Notice’ starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The division quickly became the fastest-selling new IP in video game history and currently has more than 20 million players. Its front end, The Division 2, was launched in March 2019. Netflix acquired the film rights to the game in summer 2019.

The adaptation will be about a story set in the near future where a virus outbreak occurs on Black Friday. The virus is spreading with paper money, killing millions in New York and creating a chaos. To save the remaining part of the city, a trained group of citizens is appointed.

The upcoming ‘The Division’ will feature Jake Gynehaal and Jessica Chastain in lead roles. 87 North Productions of David Leach and Kelly McCormick; Nine stories of Zielenhal; Chastain’s Frackle Films; Bad version of Thurber; And Ubisoft Film and Television are all producers. The makers have not revealed the release date. It is rumored to go on floors by the end of 2021 or by early 2022 on Netflix. We will get back to you with further updates. stay tuned!