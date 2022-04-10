Jake Gyllenhaal Monologue kicks things off on a musical note

Jake Gyllenhaal not hosted saturday night live since 2007, but last night, he took us to Studio 8H to give us a great episode with musical guest Camilla Hair, It all started on a great note with Gyllenhaal’s monologue, where he broke down on being a “serious” actor and was not enjoying acting, as he was too busy trying to figure out what “method” What does it mean and how does it work?

Gyllenhaal brought his film night crawler where he loses weight, plays a man who turns out to be a camera-man, and listens to police scanners to get the perfect shot throughout the film. But Gyllenhaal explained that he tried to go “method” for it and told his director, Dan Gilroy, that he lose weight and win an Oscar. When that didn’t work, he told Gilroy that he would lose something…