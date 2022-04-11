Jake Gyllenhaal Parody Celine Dion Song in SNL Returns – E! online

It’s all coming back to him now!

Fifteen years later he hosted for the first time saturday night live, Jake Gyllenhaal returned to his coveted stage give an encouraging presentation “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” made famous by Celine Dion in 1996, as part of his hilarious opening monologue.

patient vehicle The star, 41, revealed that he “never thought SNL would call again” after his 2007 appearance which saw him perform a song dream Girls In drag during his opening monologue.

As the band slowly followed him, history began to repeat itself as Jake continued, “I mean, it’s been 15 years. I wasn’t sure I’d remember how to host. But tonight, here’s what everything seems to be. Suddenly… coming back.”

As soon as Jake starts singing the hit Dion, he quickly…