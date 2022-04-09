Jake Gyllenhaal recalls ‘Brokeback Mountain’ experience with Heath Ledger – NBC New York

Jake Gyllenhaal never stop showing your love for being late Heath Ledger,

in a new video For Vanity Fair, 41-year-old Gyanlal reflected on the memories he shared withBrokeback Mountain“Costar Ledger was made on the set of 2005 Took film, in which he portrayed cowboys who became star-crossed lovers. Exactly three years later, in 2008, Ledger sad demise,

Describing her experience on set as “really deep and fun”, Gyllenhaal shared, “You know, the relationship, I think between me and Heath when we were making this film, that was something that It was based on a deep love for so many. The people we knew and grew up in our lives and had a deep respect for their love and their relationship.”

“One of the things that I really remember about the process…