Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls How to Have Fun on a Massively Entertaining SNL

This week, Jake returns to Gyllenhaal saturday night live Hosting the gig for the first time in 15 years, or “400 Marvel movies first,” as he called it monologue, At the time, Gyllenhaal was receiving praise from Brokeback Mountain And angling to be an action star. But his first SNL stint was quite an adventure: as he recalled, he did his first monologue in “Full Drag, singing a song.” dream Girls,” noting that it was “probably the least problematic thing in that episode.”

Gyllenhaal returned to the show, he explained, because he was focusing too much on method acting and “forgot to have fun.” “Acting is a stupid job,” he says, adding that one “should be about …